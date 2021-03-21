‘Stop Asian Hate Rally’ set for Monday at the Capitol

FILE – In this March 13, 2021, file photo, Chinese-Japanese American student Kara Chu, 18, holds a pair of heart balloons decorated by herself for the rally “Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power” to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles. The shootings at three Georgia massage parlors and spas Tuesday, March 16, that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent, come on the heels of a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus first entered the United States. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) — Demonstrators are gathering for a “Stop Asian Hate Rally” on Monday to denounce anti-Asian violence. Organizers say you can show support by spreading the word.

The rally is set for 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Organizers say they’ll be at Academy Park, at the corner of Eagle and Washington Avenues, right beside the New York State Capitol Building and Albany City Hall.

Because of ongoing and documented violence and discrimination targeted at individuals and communities of Asian descent, leaders from Asian Pacific American communities in the Capital Region organized the event. Local elected officials and leaders of other minority and immigrant communities participate.

Anti-Asian sentiment has been on the rise since the coronavirus outbreak began in China, and it’s frequently attributed to racial comments made by former President Donald Trump. Last week, a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, where six out of the eight victims were Asian women.

One was a new mother taking a rare break from caring for her baby girl. Another was an Army veteran who installed security systems in the Atlanta area. Authorities have not released all of the victims’ names, but did identify 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng, and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned one of the massage businesses.

Here is a look at some of those who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 2019.

Delaina Ashley Yaun

It was planned as a day for Yaun to relax. She and her husband arranged for someone to care for their 8-month daughter while they headed to Youngs Asian Massage Parlor. Family members said the couple were first-time customers, eager for a chance to unwind.

They were in separate rooms inside the spa when the gunman opened fire. Yaun was killed. Her husband escaped unharmed. “They’re innocent. They did nothing wrong,” Yaun’s weeping mother, Margaret Rushing, told WAGA-TV. “I just don’t understand why he took my daughter.”

Yaun’s husband could hear the gunfire inside the spa but was helpless to save his wife, said Dana Toole, Yaun’s sister. “He’s taking it hard,” she said. “When you’re in a room and gunshots are flying, what do you do?”

Paul Andre Michels

Michels owned a business installing security systems, a trade he learned after moving to the Atlanta area more than 25 years ago. He’d been talking about switching to a new line of work.

Michels never got to settle on a career change. He was fatally shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor along with three others. “From what I understand, he was at the spa that day doing some work for them,” said Michels’ younger brother, John Michels of Commerce, Michigan.

Paul Michels also might have been talking with the spa’s owner about how the business operates, his brother said, because he had been thinking about opening a spa himself. “His age caught up to him. You get to a point where you get tired of climbing up and down ladders,” John Michels said. “He was actually looking to start his own massage spa. That’s what he was talking about last year.”

Paul Michels grew up in Detroit in a large family where he was the seventh of nine children. His brother John was No. 8. Though they were born 2 1/2 years apart, “he was basically my twin,” John Michels said. Both enlisted in the Army after high school, with Paul joining the infantry.

A few years after leaving the military, Paul followed his brother to the Atlanta area in 1995 for a job doing low-voltage electrical work, installing phones and security systems. He also met his wife, Bonnie, and they were married more than 20 years.

“He was a good, hard-working man who would do what he could do to help people,” John Michels said. “He’d loan you money if you needed it sometimes. You never went away from his place hungry.”