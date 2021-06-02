Stonyfield dishing out money to people who eat organic yogurt

FILE – This July 11, 2018, file photo shows yogurt on display at a grocery store in River Ridge, La. Despite shelves full of new varieties, from Icelandic to Australian to coconut-based, U.S. yogurt sales are in a multiyear slump. Yogurt companies are confident that more new products can boost sales. But some analysts are skeptical, saying larger trends – like growing sales of breakfast protein bars – will be hard to turn around. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File-

(NEWS10)- Stonyfield Organic wants to pay people to eat yogurt. The company said it will reimburse and send a case of yogurt to anyone who posts a picture of themselves eating organic yogurt.

Participants can be pictured eating any brand of organic yogurt to be eligible. Pictures must be posted on June 5 and include the hashtag #YogurtTradeUp on Instagram. Cases of yogurt will be available while supplies last.

Stonyfield said they are hoping to bring awareness about the impact of organic dairy on the environment for World Environment Day.

The company also announced a three-part plan to make its operations more sustainable: