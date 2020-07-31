Stockport man accused of using Snapchat to contact underage victims

Jeremy Cramer, 20, of Stockport is accused of using Snapchat to contact underage victims.

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Jeremy Cramer, 20, of Stockport after they say he used the popular app Snapchat to contact underage victims. He is now facing several charges.

Troopers say the incidents happened in June in the Town of Halfmoon. Cramer allegedly offered money for sex to multiple victims under the age of 17. When the victims declined, Cramer is accused of subjecting them to unwanted sexual contact.

He is facing additional charges for an incident in November of 2018 where he allegedly used Snapchat and Instagram to meet up with underage victims in the town of Guilderland. When he met with the victims, police say he forcibly grabbed them.

June 2020 incident charges:

Sex Abuse 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors (felony)

Patronizing a Person for Prostitution 2 nd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Two counts of Patronizing a Person for Prostitution 3 rd degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Forcible Touching (misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Cramer was arraigned by a judge from Halfmoon Town Court. He was released on $50,000 bail and is due back in court on August 19.

November 2018 incident charges:

Forcible Touching (misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Anyone that believes they may have additional information or may be a victim is asked to please contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Latham at (518) 783-3234.

LATEST STORIES