Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 drops 7%

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock trading was halted on Wednesday for the fourth time this month, as the S&P 500 index dropped 7%.
The automatic circuit-breaker was triggered around 1 p.m., as President Donald Trump and other officials updated reporters on measures to combat the coronavirus.
Markets have been highly volatile in recent weeks, and the outbreak seems increasingly likely to cause a global recession.
The price of crude oil dropped another 18% as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy.
Even prices for longer-term U.S. Treasurys fell as investors sold what they could to raise cash.
LATEST STORIES:
- 3/19/20: Mix this morning, Some sun this afternoon
- Hallmark Channel to air Christmas movie marathon as more people self-quarantine
- A different way of coaching
- Senate pushes toward vote on coronavirus relief bill
- Amsterdam man, family on lockdown in Italy