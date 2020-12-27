Stimulus package update, where it stands

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — In Washington, the $900 billion stimulus package approved by Congress earlier this week is still awaiting approval from President Trump.

However, the president has so far refused to sign the bill holding out for lawmakers to increase stimulus checks from the proposed $600 to $2,000. One of the president’s own negotiators, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, says Americans will see the money by the beginning of this week.

Meanwhile, the government faces a shutdown in the coming days, unemployment expired Saturday, and the federal moratorium on evictions will end later next week.