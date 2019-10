STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say Hayden P. Tompkins, 18, of Stillwater was arrested after damaging windows of a local business by throwing projectiles out of a moving car.

Police say the incident occurred early Thursday morning on Hudson Avenue. The damages from the incident are estimated to be upwards of $1500.00.

Tompkins was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, a felony charge, processed, and released pending prosecution in Stillwater Town Court.