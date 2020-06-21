Stillwater Police arrest woman driving with 18 active suspensions

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stillwater Police arrested Ashlee Sarro, 37, of Schuylerville and charged her with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 1st degree (felony).

Police say Sarro was stopped on Route 67 where it was determined during the stop that she was driving while her license was revoked with 18 active suspensions.

Sarro was processed and released pending prosecution in Stillwater Town Court. The arrest was handled by Officer Alex Dunn.

