Stillwater man who witnessed weekend tornado, recalls 1998 twister in same community

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Tornados are somewhat rare in the Capital Region of New York.

But, 2 twisters packed a powerful punch over this past weekend.

One man who witnessed one of them, recalls surviving another more devastating tornado in the same town 22 years ago.

News10’s Anya Tucker shares his story.

It was Saturday, and Jeff Quakenbush of Stillwater was working outside his uncle’s home.

His uncle had just yelled out that a weather alert had been issued.

“I yelled to him get in the house, ‘It’s happening right now’. A tornado is right there. So, he ran to the house. I ran to my truck got my phone and just stared videoing,” said Jeff.

He told News10’s Anya Tucker that he recorded about 30 seconds of video before running back to his truck and quickly headed back home.

The tornado tore of a neighbor’s roof, damaged homes and downed power lines.

Another twister touched down in nearby Schaghticoke.

They also gave Jeff some serious flashbacks.

“I was actually having flashbacks from ‘98.”

Back on May 31st 1998, another much more devastating tornado tore through Stillwater and Mechanicville.

Everyone survived, but homes and businesses were levelled.

And Jeff, a lifelong Stillwater resident was there to witness that tornado as well.

“It was incredible. It was something that you would never see in a lifetime let alone two. So when I saw it the other day, I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

News10 Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth was on air during Saturday’s storm informing viewers with up to the moment, life saving information.

“It’s all about the lead time. The more amount of time that you can give people to get ready.”

Rob says that lead time has expanded significantly thanks to advancements in technology.

“There was probably about a half hour lead time on this particular storm as it was moving through Saratoga County. If we were to have gone back 20 years ago, you maybe would have had 5, 10 minutes before it actually moved through.”

Now that he’s witnessed 2 tornadoes would Jeff want to survive yet another?

“I hope not. It was thrilling afterwards, but it wasn’t so thrilling at the time. When you see what it can do, it was scary.”