ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Stillwater man has been sentenced for possession of child pornography. Daniel Porrazzo aka ‘lickndipinu’, 52, has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy.

According to a previous guilty plea, Porrazzo admitted that on June 2, 2016, he had possessed about 2,682 images and 43 videos of child porn on two laptops officials said. In addition to depictions of children under 12 being sexually abused.

Porrazzo will also have a 15-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender.