Stillwater man charged with sex offense with a minor

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 22, Police arrested Michael Siddon, 53, of Stillwater, for engaging in a sexual act with a minor.

Police said Siddon is accused of engaging in oral sexual conduct with another person who was less than seventeen years old, between June 9 – June 10, 2021, while in the Village of Stillwater.

As a result of the investigation, Police said Siddon was charged with a First-Degree and Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Act.

Siddon was arraigned in the Stillwater Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail or bond.

