Stillwater man arrested following reported domestic incident

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stillwater police arrested Robert Houck, 43, of Stillwater and charged him with the following:

Criminal Contempt of Court 1st degree (Felony)

Assault 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief 4th degree (misdemeanor)

Harassment by Physical Contact 2nd degree (violation).

Police say they responded to a home in the Village of Stillwater for a physical domestic incident and found Houck had physically injured a victim before fleeing the home. He was reportedly found a short time later on Hudson Avenue and taken into custody after a short struggle with police.

Houck later intentionally damaged a wall at the police station, resulting in the Criminal Mischief charge, according to police.

He was arraigned remotely by the Honorable Judge Matthew Coseo and ordered to be held without bail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are said to be pending.