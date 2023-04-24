ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–A new budget extender that will be in effect until Friday has been signed by the governor, making this the 5th extender passed.

“I haven’t seen any budget bills yet,” said Assemblyman Chris Tague. “Now there is rumors going around, but there were rumors going around the first extender— that by the end of the week, we are going to have something in place. I hope so because this extender is only good until Friday so that means we are going to have to be in session on Friday to pass another extender if we don’t have any budget bills.”

Speaker Carl Heastie said as of now, charter schools is one of the big holdups with the budget.

“I’d say, the governor wants them,” explained Heastie. “Most people in the legislature don’t want them. So, that’s where the discussion is.”

We also learned housing is no longer on the table. Heastie said it’s an issue that will be talked about after the budget gets finalized.

When it comes to making changes to bail, Heastie said, “From the legislature’s perspective, I still don’t think this is necessary, but in this world you have to compromise. The Assembly is only one leg of the stool. The Senate is the second leg and the governor is the third leg. In this world, you have to compromise.”

Universal school meals is still being discussed with Heastie telling reporters it’s in a “good place.”