Stick It To Cancer Weekend for Adirondack Thunder

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder have their second annual Stick It To Cancer weekend and to them, its always been much bigger than hockey.

Both games will kick off at 7p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls and for those who know someone who has been affected by cancer, you can paint a message for them on the ice by donating $10 to the CR Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. The messages will be painted on the ice after Friday’s game, sealed over and skated on for Saturday.

Last year, the weekend raised more than $30,000 for the CR Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

In support, the Thunder will be wearing purple cancer awareness jerseys that have specifically designed for the games. For fans, a live auction will be held on Saturday for a chance to take one home.

