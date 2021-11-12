Stewart’s to give bonus to every employee

(NEWS10) – Stewart’s will be giving each of its employees a bonus equalling $2.8 million in total. It is meant as a thank you for their commitment during the pandemic. Stewart’s says employees will receive a week’s worth of pay in a bonus check to be distributed this week to approximately 4,900 part-time and full-time partners.

“Our committed Partners and vertical integration allowed us to keep our shops open and provide essential food and fuel. We can’t thank our Partners and customers enough for their patience, cooperation, and following of strict Covid protocols throughout the pandemic. This bonus is our way of sharing our success and saying thank you to all of our Partners,” said President of Stewart’s Shops, Gary Dake.

According to Stewart’s, the majority of partners will receive a check equivalent to one week’s worth of pay while Partners that began employment after September 2021 will receive a $100 check.

Stewart’s Shops is known for sharing its success with its partners through the generous Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and benefits package. Stewarts said this bonus will also be extended to all active Stewart’s Shops Partners not just those with ESOP eligibility.