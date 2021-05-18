Stewart’s to allow vaccinated customers into stores without masks

News
Posted: / Updated:
stewart's shops

stewart’s shops

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake announced on Tuesday that vaccinated customers will be allowed into stores without a mask starting May 19. This comes after Gov. Cuomo announced a change in his mask mandate allowing vaccinated individuals to not wear a mask in buildings.

Dake said that employees will be able to remove their masks on May 24 or until they show proof they are fully vaccinated.

Stewart’s joins the growing list of retailers announcing a relaxation of mask guidelines for vaccinated people. Target announced they would also allow vaccinated customers inside without a mask, baring any local ordinances. CVS, Home Depot, Trader Joe’s and others have announced similar policies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire