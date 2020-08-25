Stewart’s Shops win New York state milk award

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops has taken the top prize in New York state’s annual fluid milk competition. The contest, which Cornell University runs on behalf of the New York State Department of Agriculture, assesses milk over a number of categories including overall flavor.

A total of 21 dairies from across the state took part in the competition, and last year’s winner, Garelick Farms of Rensselaer, was the runner-up in the overall fluid milk category.

This isn’t Stewart’s first success, having won the competition five times previously, most recently in 2017, and finishing second twice.

In the other categories, Stewart’s also won “Best Tasting Chocolate Milk”, Ithaca Milk of Interlaken won the “Top Small-Processor” award, and Stoltzfus Family Dairy of Vernon Center won the “flavored-milk category” for its pasteurized, non-homogenized mocha and latte “cream line” milk.

