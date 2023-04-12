ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Empire fans can visit Stewart’s Shops in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties to pick up vouchers redeemable for $5 off single game tickets for home games this season. The voucher amounts to 25% off the single-game starting ticket price of $20.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Stewart’s Shops to bring these savings to Capital Region sports fans,” said Albany Empire President Matt Woods. “Whether you’ve been a fan of the Empire since day one or are planning to check out your first game this season, this is a great opportunity to enjoy some incredible and affordable football action with the Empire.”

Home game tickets are on sale and can be purchased at AlbanyEmpireNAL.com or at the MVP Arena Box Office located at 51 S. Pearl Street in Albany. Vouchers are redeemable at the MVP Arena Box Office. One voucher may be used per ticket.