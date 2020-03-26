Stewart’s Shops sending checks to local children’s charities

(NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops have some good news during these difficult times. The company announced checks from their Holiday Match season have been mailed out to local children’s charities which includes 1,753 organizations across communities where Stewart’s Shops are located.

During the holiday season from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, customers reportedly donated almost $900,000 to the program which was matched by the company to total about $1.8 million in donations. The company says there are no administrative costs with the program so 100 percent of the funds go towards the organizations.

“Given the current uncertain circumstances, the Holiday Match Program means more this year than ever before and provides non-profit organizations with some certainty and much needed assistance. This true collaboration and support from our customers along with the Stewart’s match will positively impact children’s charities all year long”, says Stewart’s Foundation president Susan Dake.

In total, the program has distributed over $30 million since its start in 1986. The company credits Stewart’s customers for their generosity as well as the shop partners who work hard to collect the donations, and media partners for spreading the word.

The company says they are committed to giving back to the communities where their shops are located by donating around $2.5 million a year to local non-profits with The Dake Family Foundation’s contributions adding another $5 million.

Click here for a full list of the charities receiving Holiday Match grants.

