Stewart’s Shops seeing ice shortage as temps remain toasty

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops reportedly sold over 1,000,000 pounds of ice last week alone and still managed to run out of ice. That is enough ice to give everyone in the Stewart’s market area 15 ice cubes each to cool them down on a hot summer day.

Stewart’s says when temps reach 80 degrees, ice sales increase dramatically and when they are above 90 degrees, ice can simply become a scarcity. In a normal week, Stewart’s typically receives deliveries from Maplewood Ice every three days to each shop, but with all the excessive heat, the company had to think outside the box.

In order to help combat this issue, Stewart’s reportedly set up ice trailers at busy shops and is using their drivers and trucks to deliver ice to their busiest shops. They say despite these additional efforts, Stewart’s Shops is sorry to say they still managed to run out of ice in some areas.

Stewart’s Shops hauling supervisor Joe Barton said, “A well-stocked ice truck is the coolest place to be on a 90 degree day. Delivering the ice, well that is another story.”

Stewart’s says that ice was not the only thing in demand during the week of July 4th. The company reportedly sold 4,500 bags of firewood, enough to supply each campfire at every single NYS campground with three logs for fuel.

LATEST STORIES