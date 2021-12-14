Stewart’s Shops requiring masks at all New York stores

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops announced last week that customers and employees must follow New York’s new mask policy in stores. Since then, we’ve learned more specific information about how the adjustments will affect shoppers.

According to Stewart’s, they’re following guidelines issued by New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul that either require businesses to issue a mask mandate or enforce vaccination requirements. For those who have medical exemptions for masks, Stewart’s confirmed that it will be making accommodations based on Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

For customers buying items that are age-limited and require photo identification—like alcohol, tobacco, or lottery—employees will ask customers to step back from the counter and lower their masks when asking for identification.

Stewart’s Shops will also continue to mandate masks in Vermont stores for unvaccinated customers and employees.

