NEW YORK (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is encouraging residents to shake their shamrocks with their new St. Patrick’s Day-themed drink. The company began selling its new mint dairy shake called the Shenanigan Shake on February 28 to honor the holiday. According to the company, the shake is “refreshingly cool and the taste is pure gold.”

Additionally, the company is offering hot Irish Cream Coffee. The drink features Irish Crème International Delight Flavored Coffee Creamer which will be available in stores starting March 7.

The specificity drinks will only be offered for a limited time. Stewart’s also encouraged residents to get in the holiday spirit with a Mint Chip or Mint Cookie Crumble milkshake.