ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ring in the New Year awake and ready to go with a free cup of Stewarts coffee. Stop into a Stewarts Shop from 6 p.m. until close on December 31 for a free cup of coffee.

Stewarts offers House blend, Decaf, Richer roast, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Maple French Toast, Blueberry Crumble, and Limited-Edition Gingerbread Mocha. Choose any flavor and any size to celebrate the end of 2022. Tea and hot chocolate will also be included.