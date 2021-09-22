Stewart’s Shops offering Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes, more fall drinks

Starbucks became known for its Pumpkin Spice Latte, but did you know that the original recipe for the drink did not contain any pumpkin?

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In honor of the fall officially beginning, Stewart’s Shops has announced they will be offering the public several fall drinks and treats to celebrate the season.

A couple of the sweet treats customers will be able to request are Stewart’s fall-themed milkshakes. The company will be offering their Pumpkin Pie Milkshake and Philly’s Apple Pie Milkshake made from their fall ice cream flavors throughout the season.

The fall flavor does not stop there. The company will also have Pumpkin Spice Coffee and other ice cream and coffee combinations like Richer Roast Coffee with a scoop of pumpkin pie, and Cold Brew with a scoop of Apple Pie, available for purchase.

If customers are looking for something to pair with their seasonal drinks they can pick up an Apple Cider Donut, Apple Fritter, or Iced Apple muffin at Stewart’s throughout the fall season.