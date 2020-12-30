Stewart’s Shops offering free hot coffee on New Year’s Eve

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is offering patrons a free cup of hot coffee New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. until close at all locations.

Stewarts says the cup of coffee can be any size or flavor including the following:

  • House blend
  • Decaf
  • Richer roast
  • French Vanilla
  • Hazelnut
  • Maple French Toast
  • Blueberry Crumble
  • Pumpkin Spice (for a limited time)
  • Holiday Spice (for a limited time)

Tea and hot chocolate are also included.

Last year Stewart’ Shops reportedly gave around 15,000 cups out to customers on New Year’s Eve.

