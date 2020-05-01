Stewart’s Shops offering free coffee on National Nurse’s Day

(NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops locations are offering all medical and first responder personnel free coffee on Wednesday, May 6, recognizing National Nurse’s Day, as medical practitioners continue to work on the front lines of COVID-19.
In addition to coffee, shops are also offering free tea and hot chocolate.
The recognition of the day is the start of National Nurse’s Week.
