1  of  2
Breaking News
179th Saratoga County Fair canceled Gov. Cuomo closes schools for remainder of school year

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Stewart’s Shops offering free coffee on National Nurse’s Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops locations are offering all medical and first responder personnel free coffee on Wednesday, May 6, recognizing National Nurse’s Day, as medical practitioners continue to work on the front lines of COVID-19.

In addition to coffee, shops are also offering free tea and hot chocolate.

The recognition of the day is the start of National Nurse’s Week.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak