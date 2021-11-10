Stewart’s Shops offering all customers 50¢ cones on Veterans Day

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops will be celebrating Veterans Day by offering all of their customers 50 cent ice cream cones.

According to a press release from the company, they are opening up the offer to show their appreciation for all who serve and who have served the country. Customers will be able to fill the cone with their favorite flavor of Stewart’s ice cream for 50 cents throughout the day on November 11.

The release also listed some of the organizations the company supports that work to help veterans with life and job skills and set up Veteran-focused events. These organizations include:

Amvets, American Legion

Operation Adopt-A-Soldier

Care Packages for Soldiers

Hometown Soldier Fund

Wounded Warriors Project

Army National Guard

US Navy Housing

Department of Naval Affairs

Marine Corps Veterans Association

Marine Corps League, Toys for Tots

SO Fort Drum, Fort Drum Liaison Organization

North Country Spouses’ Club, and many more

More information on Stewart’s Shops and how they honor Veterans and the holiday can be found on their website.