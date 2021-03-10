Stewart’s Shops offering 50¢ cones on St. Patrick’s Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with 50¢ cones!

Just head to your local shop on Wednesday, March 17, and enjoy a single scoop ice cream cone for only 50¢! The deal is available to all ages from open to close at any Stewart’s Shops location.

Stewart’s Shops is also excited to roll out their new seasonal ice cream flavors!

Marionberry Cookie-Now Available

This marionberry ice cream has a blackberry base with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl.

Campfire S’Moreo- Available 3/29

This customer favorite has returned for another season! Toasted Marshmallow ice cream with a graham cracker swirl and Oreo® pieces.



Chocolate Sea Turtle- Available 4/5

Chocolate ice cream with sea salt caramel swirl and chocolate fudge pecans.

Raspberry Cheesecake- Available 4/12

Cheesecake ice cream with raspberry swirl and pie crust pieces.



Just Peachy-Available 4/19

Peach ice cream with a honey swirl and peach pieces.

Piece of Cake- Available 4/26

Butter cookie ice cream with a milk chocolate icing swirl and yellow cake pieces