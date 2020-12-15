Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match totals exceed $1 million

News

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite a national coin shortage, people using less cash and customers staying home more, Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has hit the $1 million mark – with 11 collections days left. As of Sunday, Dec. 13, donations collected total $525,104 and with the Stewart’s match, that’s over $1,050,000.

The Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has no administrative fees and donates 100% of donations received to charities in their market areas. The company matches each donation dollar for dollar and has been doing so for the past 34 years, raising over $30 million for local charities.

Holiday Match funds are collected from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day in each of the 338 shops. Local childrens’ organizations are encouraged to apply for funding online. The deadline for submission is Jan. 31, 2021. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report