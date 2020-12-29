Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match raises over $1.88m for local children’s charities

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2020 Holiday Match program has raised over $1.88 million for local children’s organizations. From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers donated $941,207 to the program and each individual donation is matched penny for penny by Stewart’s Shops.

This year, the program collected $43,000 more than last year, despite COVID-19. The Holiday Match program has raised nearly $32 million since 1986.

“So many people have relied on Stewart’s through the pandemic as a quick and safe in and out, and we are truly humbled at their generosity to the Holiday Match Program,” according to Amy Potter, Stewart’s Shops Director of Corporate Contributions. “This money will offer aid to so many organizations in need.”

Last season, 1,754 children’s organizations received funding from the Holiday Match campaign. All local children’s charities are encouraged to apply for funding annually from the Holiday Match program. A listing of all the charities that received Holiday Match funding last year is available at stewartsshops.com.

Organizations can apply online at stewartsshops.com through Jan. 31. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization. All the funds will be allocated in March. There are no administrative costs and 100% of the funds benefit local, non-profit children’s organizations.