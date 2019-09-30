Stewart’s Shops files lawsuit against Voorheesville to build new store

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops has filed a lawsuit against the Village of Voorheesville over the construction of a new store where Smith’s Tavern stood.

According to Stewart’s, after it began putting significant resources toward the project, the village has enacted a moratorium to halt all development in the village.

In 2019, Stewart’s says the village changed the zoning of its owned parcel, preventing the new shop construction from moving forward.

Voorheesville Mayor Robert Conway says they just received the lawsuit and that it was to early to comment on it.