Stewart’s Shops employees get unlimited access to CDTA route network

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Stewart’s Shops employees will have unlimited access to the CDTA route network through the expansion of CDTA’s Universal Access Program.

The partnership between CDTA and Stewart’s Shops will be formally announced Tuesday, August 31. To celebrate the occasion, free hot coffee will be available at select Stewart’s Shops in the Capital Region.

The announcement will take place at the Stewart’s Shop, 875 New Scotland Avenue, in Albany Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Free coffee Stewart’s Shops locations