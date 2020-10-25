Stewart’s Shops employee tests positive for coronavirus

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Stewart’s Shops employee has tested positive for coronavirus, Schenectady County Public Health Services have said. The employee worked at Stewart’s on Mariaville Road in Rotterdam on October 18 and 19 from 5:30 am to close both days.

Close contacts of the employee have been identified and quarantined. Stewart’s has followed all public health guidance and fully co-operated with the investigation.

SCPHS says the risk to the public is low, but members of the public who visited the store during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from that date and consider getting tested.

If symptoms do develop, stay home and contact a doctor and SCPHS at (518) 386-2824 option 2, for further guidance.

SCPHS offers no-cost community testing on Mondays in October at Summit Towers (720 Albany

Street, Schenectady) from 10am to 2pm and on Thursdays in October at SUNY Schenectady’s West

Parking Lot (78 Washington Ave., Schenectady) from 9am to 1pm. Appointments are strongly

encouraged, but not needed. Call (518) 419-0370 to register.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES