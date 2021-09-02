Stewart’s Shops earns top awards for ice cream, sherbet

Stewart's

Stewart’s Shops

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has earned multiple awards at the 2021 World Dairy Expo. Stewart’s had a total six winners in the competition.

Stewart’s Chocolate Ice Cream and Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet both earned first place, Stewart’s Milk earned second, and Mint Cookie Crumble, Peanut Butter Pandemonium and Milk Chocolate Gelato all earned third in their respective categories.

The judging was based on flavor, body and texture, melting quality, appearance and color. There were over 1,400 submissions from dairy producers across North America in this year’s competition.

“We pride ourselves on offering high quality, fresh and local dairy products; our family has been making quality dairy products for over 100 years”, said Stewart’s Shops president Gary Dake. “We are proud to have some of the best dairy products, not just in New York State, but in North America.”

Past winners at the World Dairy Expo include Philly Vanilla, French Vanilla and Crumbs Along the Mohawk.

