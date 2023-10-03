WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Stewart’s Shops took home three first-place awards at the 2023 World Dairy Expo. The Eggnog, Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet, and Death by Chocolate Ice Cream all got the top spots in their respective divisions.

The Eggnog beat out all other entries in the Open Class Flavored Milk category. The Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet grabbed the top honors in the Open Class Sherbet Category. The flavor has been around since 2020. Lastly, the Death by Chocolate ice cream also came in first in its category. The creamy dark chocolate ice cream is chocked full of chocolate almonds, chocolate truffles, and chocolate flakes.

Stewart’s also had top-three finishes in other divisions. The Whole Milk, Vanilla Dairy Shake, and Strawberry Milk had excellent scores, placing in the top three in their respective categories. The milk also took home top honors at the New York State Fair this year, where Stewart’s Shops was once again honored with the title of Best Milk and Flavored Milk in New York State.

The chain’s dairy products are made in our processing plant right in Greenfield Center, NY, using milk from 20 local farms. The milk we use goes from farm to shop in under 48 hours.