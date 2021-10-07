Stewart’s Shops donates $250K to Amsterdam hospital

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops, owned by The Dake Family, has donated $250,000 to the “Preserving our Promise” Campaign for St. Mary’s Healthcare in Amsterdam. This project expands on the St. Mary’s Rao Outpatient Pavilion.

The pavilion opened in 2015 and provides primary care, behavioral health services, and a pharmacy. This campaign also includes the expansion and renovation of the inpatient chemical dependency unit.

“St. Mary’s Healthcare and Stewart’s Shops /The Dake Family have a history of amazing cooperation and generous support for each other’s organizations. The generosity demonstrated by this gift helps to ensure the growth of much needed construction and healthcare services for our community,” said Scott Bruce, St. Mary’s Healthcare President and CEO.

The Connecting Corridor to the original Rao Outpatient Pavilion and the Pediatric Wing of the Medical Village will be named after “Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family.” In 2018, Stewart’s donated one of their buildings in Charlton to St. Mary’s, which is being used as an urgent care center.

The St. Mary’s “Preserving our Promise” Campaign goal is for over $3 million.