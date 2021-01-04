Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family Foundation make ‘major donation’ to STRIDE Adaptive Sports

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a challenging year for most, Capital Region kids with disabilities have something new to cheer about. According to STRIDE Adaptive Sports, a West Sand Lake-based nonprofit that provides sport and recreation opportunities for children with disabilities, Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family Foundation has made a “major financial donation” that will help keep STRIDE’s programs running in 2021.

STRIDE Founder/CEO Mary Ellen Whitney explains that as she searched frantically for funding, especially since their 10-year-old van had broken down, Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family Foundation came up as a natural fit.

“Stewart’s is known to be philanthropic and very generous within the local community, supporting kids’ recreation,” said Whitney. “They include STRIDE every year in the Holiday Match campaign; they donate breakfast sandwiches for our veterans event, and they even donate ice cream to support our various fundraisers. We knew it would be asking a lot, but we also knew the foundation might be able to help since they support the adaptive lifestyle for children with disabilities. To our delight, they agreed to buy a new lightly-used van so we can continue our programs and operations this year.”

STRIDE Adaptive Sports plans on conducting 18 different sports and recreation programs for individuals with disabilities this year.

More information on the programs and how to participate can be obtained by visiting STRIDE online or contacting Megan Evans, Program Director, at mevans@stride.org or 518-598-1279.