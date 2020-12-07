Stewart’s Shops collects over $320,000 in donations so far from Holiday Match Program

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewarts Holiday Match Program has reportedly reached over $320,700 in donations so far as of Sunday. That means over $640,000 with the Stewart’s match so far with two and a half weeks left to collect.

The Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has no administrative fees and donates 100% of donations received to charities. Over the past 34 years, Stewart’s has reportedly raised more than $30 million for local charities.

The Holiday Match funds are collected from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day in each of Stewart’s 338 shops. Local children’s organizations are encouraged to apply for funding online. The deadline for submission is January 31, 2021. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501(c)(3 )organization.

A listing of all the local organizations that received funds last season is available online.