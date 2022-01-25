Stewart’s Shops seasonal ice cream flavor coming back for Valentines

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — If your love language is ice cream, you’re in for a sweet treat this Valentine’s Day! Stewart’s Shops announced that its Cherry Loves Chocolate ice cream has returned to its convenience stores throughout New York.

This ice cream has a sweet cherry flavor with dark chocolate flakes and pieces of red cherries. It can be purchased in a cup, in a milkshake, a waffle cone or hand-packed.

Stewart’s is also continuing to offer other cherry and chocolate flavors throughout the winter such as Black Sweet Cherry, Cherry Vanilla, Chocolate Swirl, Milk Chocolate Gelato and Rasberry Fudge Torte Frozen Yogurt.

Stewart’s Shops Cherry Loves Chocolate ice cream officially returned on January 24 and will be available for a limited time through the Valentine’s Day holiday.