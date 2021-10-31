Stewarts Shops adding more electric car chargers to their NY stores

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Stewarts Shops announced they will be adding more Electric Vehicle charging stations to their New York stores.

The company has partnered with EVolve NY to provide fast chargers at their stores. The first Evolve fast charger has been added to the Stewarts Shop located in Castleton.

Their partnership with EVolve New York and NYPA will allow Stewart’s to add four more charging stations by the end of the year. The chargers will be added to their stores in Moreau, Clifton Park, Latham, and Keene. The goal of the locations is to strategically reduce the distance EV drivers will have to travel to find a store with a charger.

According to Stewart’s website, the fast charger is powerful enough to get a driver nearly 400 miles of “fuel” in 20 minutes. The company plans to have more than 82 EV charging stations at 16 shops by the end of 2022. These stations will include three Tesla SuperChargers, which are already featured at their stores in Chestertown, Clinton Corners, East Rutland, and Ballston Spa.

The company is negotiating with ChargePoint to expand the EV resources specifically in the North Country. More information on the EV charging stations Stewart’s Shops provide can be found on their website.