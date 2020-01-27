Stewart’s Shops acquires Polsinello Fuels distribution, five gas stations

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Convenience store chain Stewart’s Shops announced Monday that they have acquired the gasoline and diesel distribution business previously held by Polsniello Fuels, a family-owned gasoline and motor oil business.

The new acquisition will allow Stewart’s to distribute gasoline from Sunoco, Citgo and Mobil to dealers throughout their stores’ coverage area in upstate New York.

Stewart’s plans to continue working with dealers who previously did business with Polsinello, and is considering a remodel for several of teh acquired gas stations.

“As we continue to grow our business, this acquisition gives us the opportunity to diversify by expanding deeper into the fuel wholesale business,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake in a news release.

Lou Polsinello, vice president of Polsinello Fuels, said in a release that the business will continue to deal in lubricants and motor oil distribution, and that dropping out of the gasoline retail business will help them to grow in those other areas.

“Finding the right partner to entrust our legacy and customers was our highest priority,” Polsinello said. “We believe Stewart’s and Polsinello are both made stronger by this transaction and we are excited for what the future holds for both of our growing organizations.”