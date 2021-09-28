Stewart’s Shops acquires 6, builds 3 new stores across New York

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is continuing to expand across New York State.

Stewart’s announced on Monday that this month it purchased the Central New York-based Blueox Neighborhood Market convenience store chain. This included six stores in Fort Plain, Bridgewater, Mt. Upton, Norwich, Oxford, and Hamilton that are now new Stewart’s Shops. Of the six, one is a Stewart’s Express Shop.

On top of the rebranding of all Blueox stores, Stewart’s will also open three newly rebuilt shops by the end of the month. According to Stewart’s. the new shops are located in Rexford, Ballston Spa, and Barneveld, New York.

These stores were highlighted for having a larger footprint and their offerings of additional parking. The three also have more gas fueling stations, more parking, and more outdoor seating. Inside, the stores have indoor seating, a beer cave, an expanded food bar, and expanded grocery sections.

Stewart’s Shops is also working on seven remodels and seven rebuilds. These are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.