Stewart’s Shops acquire Red-Kap assets, unveils ‘Stewart’s Express’ branding

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops has announced a new acquisition and branding.

Stewart’s Shops officially confirmed their acquisition of assets for the company Red-Kap, a wholesale petroleum distributor, convenience store with locations throughout New York State. Stewart’s announced that they have acquired eight convenience stores, four car washes and a fuel distribution to over 75 dealers.

Stewart’s shared that they will maintain branding of the Mobil, Citgo and Sunoco stations with plans to convert two of the Red-Kap locations into traditional Stewart’s Shops.

Additionally, the remaining six locations will become “Stewart’s Express” shops; smaller shops with limited product offerings, less seating and fewer to-go food options and not serve hand-scooped ice cream. These locations will offer some ice cream flavors in pre-packaged pints and half gallons.

These eight convenience stores are located in Albany, Baldwinsville, Berne, Hudson, Rensselaer, Saratoga Springs, Castleton and Loudonville. All are currently under conversion into Stewart’s Shops and on schedule to be completed in 2021.

Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake commented on the request acquisition.

“Due to our long-standing business history and the level of trust between us, we were able to complete this deal in a relatively short amount of time,” shared Dake. “Stewart’s Shops has always respected and admired the integrity of the family-owned Red-Kap organization. This is primarily a fuel distribution transaction, and we look forward to extending our support to the distributor and dealer network.”