Stewart’s recalls certain chicken items due to Tyson recall

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to a nationwide chicken recall from Tyson Foods Inc. due to a listeria concern, Stewart’s Shops is recalling some of their chicken items. The recall covers some Now & Then entrees and frozen Tyson products.

Stewart’s Now & Then Entree’s:

  • Chicken Riggies 12oz with best by dates of  Sep 9 2021,Sep 19 2021
  • Chicken Alfredo 11oz  with best by dates of Aug 24 2021, Sep 12 2021, Sep 25 2021, Sep 30 2021

Frozen Tyson Chicken:

  • Any package of Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips 22oz

Customers who purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to their local Stewart’s Shops for a full refund.  Customers with questions may contact Stewart’s Consumer Affairs Department at 518-581-1200 ext. 2130, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m–4:30 p.m.

