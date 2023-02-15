ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops was one of over 80 vendors at the Saratoga Chowderfest this past weekend, serving an all-new Southwest Corn Chowder. Over 750 bowls were dished out, raising $1,545 for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The donation will provide over 6,000 meals. “We recognize that food insecurity is a real problem in our communities,” said Jennifer Frame, Director of Corporate Philanthropy at Stewart’s Shops. “The Regional Food Bank is a crucial resource for our communities, and we are proud to support them.”