BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations.

The shop on Ushers Rd had a 94 percent increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year to work a shift and meet customers and employees who help contribute to the program’s success.

“Every time, there’s something that I learn,” Dake said. “Everything looks easy when we’re sitting in a conference room but when you actually get out into a shop it gives you a greater appreciation for how hard some of the decisions we make make somebody else’s job.”

Dake said they’ve received over 1,000 applications for the holiday match program. Applications will be processed in the coming weeks.