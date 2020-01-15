Stewart’s president to cashier at area shops

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gary Dake, president of Stewart’s Shops, will work two upcoming Friday shifts at local stores this month. Dake heads to the front lines of his business to thank customers in person for taking part in Stewart’s holiday charity drive.

Dake will work the register in the Gansevoort store for this Friday’s morning shift from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two weeks later, he will suit up again, this time in Queensbury for the same shift on January 31. Dake selected both stores for their participation in the initiative benefiting local children’s organizations; Gansevoort collected over $6,000, and Queensbury raised 68% more in donations than it did last year.

Dake took position behind the counter at Albany’s Arbor Hill store on Christmas Eve.

All told, Stewart’s patrons donated nearly $900,000 at 336 stores between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so the chain’s matching contributions raised about $1.8 million. The program lacks administrative overhead, so 100% goes to nearly 2,000 area nonprofits for kids. Daily totals raised by 5% compared to 2018.

1,830 children’s organizations received funding from last year’s Holiday Match campaign. All local children’s charities are encouraged to apply for funding annually from the Holiday Match program. A listing of all the charities that received Holiday Match funding last year is available here.

Time is running out for children’s charities to apply for Holiday Match funding. The deadline is January 31, 2020. Organizations can easily apply online at stewartsshops.com All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization.

Three generations of Dakes have owned and operated Stewart’s, one of the region’s largest employers with a workforce of 5,000 staffing stores in Poughkeepsie, Plattsburg, Syracuse, Vermont and beyond.