Stewart’s in Rensselaer having vaccination clinics

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s is working with the Rensselaer County Department of Health to bring vaccination clinics to several shops throughout the county.

Date of upcoming clinics:

7/28/21 Stewart’s Shop at 9 112 St. in Troy

8/3/21 Stewart’s Shop at 110 Hoosick St. in Troy

8/12/21 Stewart’s Shop at 10 Sweetmilk Creek Rd in Troy

8/24/21 3516 US Route 20 in Nassau

The vaccine clinics will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Both the J&J and Pfizer vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccines will require a follow up shot.

Everyone receiving the vaccine can have a Free Single Scoop Certificate that can be redeemed at any Stewart’s Shop.