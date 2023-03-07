This year, the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Program is sending over $2 million to 1,938 nonprofit organizations across New York.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year, the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Program is sending over $2 million to 1,938 nonprofit organizations across New York. Customers donated more than $1 million from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day. Stewart’s matched the donations.

“We are honored that year over year, our customers continue to choose to contribute,” said Jennifer Frame, Director of Corporate Philanthropy for Stewart’s Shops. “By allowing us to double their gift, we can create real, positive, local change for so many organizations benefitting children. Charity harnesses the power of community, and we are so fortunate to have such generous customers in our communities.”

Allocations to counties in the Capital Region can be found below. Click here to learn which nonprofits are receiving donations.

Albany – $287,825

Columbia – $51,350

Fulton – $54,175

Greene – $32,825

Montgomery – $43,494

Rensselaer – $146,125

Saratoga – $277,119

Schenectady – $156,450

Schoharie – $27,665

Warren – $112,650

Washington – $70,441