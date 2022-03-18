SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Stewart’s Shops announced that checks have been sent to local children’s charities from donations collected during the Holiday Match program. Officials said one-hundred percent of the funds collected and matched will go directly to benefit the organizations.

According to Stewart’s Shops from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, customers reportedly donated over $1 million to the program, which has doubled to over $2 million during the holiday match. The program has now allocated more than $34 million since the program’s inception in 1986.

Stewart’s Shops continues its commitment to giving back to local communities. Currently, Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family said their goal is to donate $8 million to nonprofits in need this year.