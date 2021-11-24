Stewart’s Holiday Match campaign coming back this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s is bringing back its annual Stewart’s Holiday Match campaign, the program supports nonprofit organizations impacting children. The campaign is from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day at all shop locations.

Last year, customers donated $895,000 to the program, Stewarts matched that by donating over $900,000 with a total of $1.88 million being donated. The funds were able to support 1,715 local children’s organizations across the 32 counties where Stewart’s Shops are located.



“Nonprofits are strained now more than ever with so much need, this means every donation can make a difference. Holiday Match is so successful because of our customers’ generosity and their money goes twice as far because we match each donation penny for penny,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake.

Local organizations impacting children can apply for funding at Stewart’s website. from November 25 to January 31, 2022. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization. A listing of all the local organizations that received funds last season is available online.





